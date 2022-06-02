Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,426 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Silvergate Capital worth $72,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 525.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.56.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

