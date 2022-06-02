Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,480 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Calix worth $75,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Calix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.57. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

