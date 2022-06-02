Geode Capital Management LLC Has $71.72 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 904,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $71,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

