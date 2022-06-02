Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 28.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 447,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,956.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,447.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

