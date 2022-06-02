Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Change Healthcare worth $71,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,306,000 after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 20.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 17.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 378,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 56,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

