Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.