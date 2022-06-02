Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,547 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Autoliv worth $72,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.