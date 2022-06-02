Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $71,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

