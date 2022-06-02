Geode Capital Management LLC Has $74.04 Million Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $74,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SAIL. Truist Financial lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

