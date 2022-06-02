Northern Trust Corp Buys 43,595 Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Astra Space were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter worth $104,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASTR. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

ASTR stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Astra Space, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

