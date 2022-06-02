Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,956.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $218,394.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,710.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

