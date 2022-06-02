Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Sensient Technologies worth $74,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,058,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,177,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,456,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 517,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,158,000 after buying an additional 95,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SXT opened at $86.30 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $2,460,417.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,844,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,404,698.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 615,017 shares of company stock valued at $51,562,479 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

