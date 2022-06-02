Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,777 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $72,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 229,062 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2,302.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 157,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 150,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 41.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 79,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:SWX opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

