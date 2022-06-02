Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 120,767 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,595,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,767 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of ChampionX worth $72,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ChampionX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,592,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,596,000 after acquiring an additional 89,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,132,000 after acquiring an additional 778,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,697,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 2.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

