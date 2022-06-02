Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,879 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Equitrans Midstream worth $72,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,147,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after buying an additional 1,695,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,955,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after buying an additional 118,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,461,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 261,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,975,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after buying an additional 817,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.