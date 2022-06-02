Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Axon Enterprise worth $64,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

