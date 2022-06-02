Invesco Ltd. Has $60.02 Million Holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.35% of Bottomline Technologies worth $60,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $84,705,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,842,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,284,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

