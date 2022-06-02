Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,257 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Lithia Motors worth $61,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $299.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.20 and a 1 year high of $387.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.71.

Lithia Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.