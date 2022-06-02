Invesco Ltd. Sells 23,575 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,575 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $60,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

LAMR opened at $96.99 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.93.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Lamar Advertising Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.