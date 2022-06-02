Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,678 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.77% of American Equity Investment Life worth $63,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 617,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,212,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.