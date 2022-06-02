Invesco Ltd. Sells 550,628 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.84% of Criteo worth $67,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 170.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

