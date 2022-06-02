Invesco Ltd. Sells 66,710 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,710 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of United Therapeutics worth $61,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,274,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $1,113,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $231.29 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $236.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.62 and its 200 day moving average is $193.52. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

