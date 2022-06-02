Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.40% of Northwest Natural worth $65,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

