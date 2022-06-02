OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $65,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in OGE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in OGE Energy by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

