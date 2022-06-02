Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 6.27% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $60,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RETA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

