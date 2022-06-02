Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 98,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $65,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

