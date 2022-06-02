Invesco Ltd. Sells 12,138 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $62,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.23. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

