Invesco Ltd. Sells 38,210 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,210 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $64,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,705 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 190.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

