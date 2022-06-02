Invesco Ltd. Has $63.16 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 930,853 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Amdocs worth $63,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

Amdocs Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.