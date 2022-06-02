Invesco Ltd. Has $65.45 Million Stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 307.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373,927 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.07% of OLO worth $65,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OLO by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OLO by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in OLO by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in OLO by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.45. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.