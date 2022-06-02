Invesco Ltd. Purchases 568 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,078,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $60,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axonics by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 318.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

AXNX opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 13,531 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $774,379.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,004. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

