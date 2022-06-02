Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,025 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of Owens Corning worth $65,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

OC opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

