Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.56% of Flywire worth $62,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,475.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

