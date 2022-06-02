Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.61% of LivePerson worth $66,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LivePerson by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LivePerson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LivePerson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $30,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $114,445.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,948,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,369 shares of company stock valued at $183,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LPSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

