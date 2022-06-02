Invesco Ltd. Has $66.14 Million Stock Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $66,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group stock opened at 4.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.27. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 2.75 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.37.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

