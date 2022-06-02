Invesco Ltd. Has $67.12 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 341,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.48% of Medical Properties Trust worth $67,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

