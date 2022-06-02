Invesco Ltd. Sells 12,540 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $59,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 140,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,854,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $84.19 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.