Invesco Ltd. Has $62.49 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.56% of Simply Good Foods worth $62,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,386,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after buying an additional 51,312 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after buying an additional 95,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after buying an additional 131,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

