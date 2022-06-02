Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $67,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,856 shares of company stock worth $2,363,667. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

