Invesco Ltd. Purchases 487,436 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.53% of NanoString Technologies worth $68,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $70.40.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

