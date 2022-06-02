American International Group Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,365,000 after buying an additional 139,656 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 335,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

AQUA opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

