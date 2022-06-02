Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $55.06, but opened at $53.45. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $53.94, with a volume of 120 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.23.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after buying an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

