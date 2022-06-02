NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 868.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NRG Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.