Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.52 and a 200 day moving average of $223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $644,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

