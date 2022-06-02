Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $186.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.81.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

