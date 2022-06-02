American International Group Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Allegion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Allegion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $119.23. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

