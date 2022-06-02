American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,656 shares of company stock worth $3,731,655. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

PDCE stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.75. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.92%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

