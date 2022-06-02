American International Group Inc. Sells 922 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMN. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

