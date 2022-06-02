American International Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,339 shares of company stock worth $6,889,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $104.74 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

