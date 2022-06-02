Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 836,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.35% of Air Lease worth $68,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,504 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

